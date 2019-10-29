Humane Society responds to Minister Mark Furner

Humane Society International sends our thoughts go out to the two men bitten today in this traumatic incident.

This incident is completely unrelated to the recent court ruling on the shark control program in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Culling sharks does not make swimmers safe.

Education, shark alerts and personal deterrents are far more effective at protecting swimmers and were part of the court ruling which Queensland is refusing to implement.

Minister Mark Furner has today announced the installation of 32 more drumlines outside of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"Installing more traditional drumlines to cull sharks is an ineffective knee jerk reaction. It doesn't work. The science on this is crystal clear.

"Queensland has been complacently relying on outdated culling when measures such as personal deterrents could be so much more effective.

"The court orders set out a sensible path to transition to a more effective shark control program in the Great Barrier Reef. Humane Society International urges the Queensland Government to implement the court orders,” said Lawrence Chlebeck, Marine Campaigner at Humane Society International.

Humane Society International is disappointed that Minister Furner continues to misrepresent the AAT orders, the Cardno Report and the Biopixel Research in defending his refusal to implement the orders.





