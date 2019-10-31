World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Spain: Forced eviction violated right to housing, say UN

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

GENEVA (30 October 2019) — Spain violated a family’s right to housing by failing to weigh their vulnerability in an eviction, the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights said in a decision published today in Geneva.

On 20 June 2018, a woman and her six children submitted a complaint alleging a violation of their right to housing by Spain. The family had been renting an apartment from a person who had turned out not to be the legal owner of the property. On 15 December 2014, the legal owner, a financial institution, had initiated legal proceedings to evict the family. The family requested social housing but was denied because under the applicable rules, individuals occupying property without a legal title are excluded from the regional social housing programme.

After domestic courts refused to suspend the eviction, the author brought her case to the UN Committee. The Committee, composed of 18 independent international experts, monitors State parties’ compliance of their obligations towards the human rights of citizens in countries which have signed the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and has a mandate to receive complaints from individuals who have no remaining options for legal action in their home countries. The Committee requested that Spain not evict the family while it was examining the case. The family, however, was evicted and proceeded to stay in two shared shelters, and as a result, two of the youngest sons (7 years old) were separated from their mother.

In its decision, the Committee determined that a State party cannot stipulate that a person who occupies a property without a legal title should be immediately evicted regardless of the circumstances, and without a court considering the proportionality of the measure. The Committee found that the court failed to weigh the protection of the right to property of the financial institution that owns the apartment against the consequences that this measure could have on the rights of the evicted persons.

The Committee also found that the rejection of the author’s application for social housing, based on the fact that the author was occupying property without a legal title, constituted a violation of the Covenant, for this placed the author at an impasse, forcing her and her children either to move into a temporary shared shelter or to live in destitution before being able to apply for social housing.

The Committee called upon Spain, which ratified the Covenant in 1977 and the Optional Protocol to the Covenant in 2010, to compensate the victims and to create a legal framework to prevent similar violations in the future. The experts requested that Spain respond to the Committee within six months to explain how it is implementing its decision.

The Committee’s full decision is available to read online here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 