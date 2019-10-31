World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement from Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: APEC

President Sebastián Piñera, Chair of APEC Chile 2019, announced that APEC Leaders’ Week will not be held in Chile this year. The safety and welfare of Chile and our member economies are APEC’s utmost priority. As such, the APEC Secretariat supports Chile’s decision to suspend the hosting of APEC Leaders’ Week.

We thank Chile for tirelessly advocating for more inclusive growth throughout its host year, including by prioritizing the economic empowerment of women and small businesses. All APEC members will continue to advance this critical agenda of making sure that all communities across the Asia-Pacific reap the benefits of economic growth and integration. Malaysia will host APEC in 2020.


