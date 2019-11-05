Protiviti and Trintech Announce Strategic Alliance

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and Protiviti, a global consulting firm, today announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower finance & accounting (F&A) teams to deliver real-time financial intelligence to executives and add strategic value to the enterprise.

"Our strategic alliance with Trintech supports our holistic view around aligning people, process and technology to help reduce the cost and risk for finance and accounting teams, while enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of the financial reporting cycle," said Chris Wright, managing director and global leader of the Business Performance Improvement practice at Protiviti.

With this strategic alliance, Trintech and Protiviti can provide F&A teams with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimize efficiencies, visibility, governance and control across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating finance operations, Trintech and Protiviti help CFO organizations reduce costs and risk and allow them to free up valuable resources to refocus their time and effort on other initiatives critical to the business.

"We are confident that organizations committed to digitally enabling their financial processes will benefit immensely from the strategic combination of Trintech's financial solutions portfolio and Protiviti's expertise in helping businesses simplify and automate their processes," says Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "Together, we aim to help leading enterprises not only navigate the challenges associated with the financial close process, but to also accelerate their financial transformation journey so they capture the full value of being simple, agile and efficient as early as possible."

For more information, register to our one-hour webinar on November 12th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST where Protiviti's finance transformation experts Ken Thomas, Neil Koenck and Kathie Topel will walk through the methodology of transforming the Record to Report process to create an intelligent workplace that truly changes the way people work. Attendees will also hear from Syril Mathai about how Trintech's solutions can enable process improvement through automation and provide actionable data intelligence as the process is executed.



© Scoop Media

