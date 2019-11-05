US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

In response to questions about US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

In response to questions from reporters, the Spokesperson has the following to say:

The United States of America notified the Secretary-General, in his capacity as deposit, its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement of 12 December 2015 on 4 November 2019.

The United States of America had signed the Paris Agreement on 22 April 2016 and expressed its consent to be bound by the Agreement by acceptance on 3 September 2016.

In accordance with the provisions of its article 28, paragraph 1, the United States of America could withdraw from the Paris Agreement as from today by giving written notification to the Secretary-General.

In a letter to the Secretary-General from Mr. Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, dated 4 November 2019, Mr. Pompeo indicated the following:

“This letter constitutes notification by the United States of America of its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Pursuant to Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement shall take effect upon expiry of one year from the date on which you receive this notification of withdrawal.”

According to Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on 4 November 2020.

New York, 4 November 2019

ends

