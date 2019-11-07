World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

12th HK International Wine & Spirits Fair opens tomorrow

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is set to open tomorrow (7 November) and continues till Saturday (9 November) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Converging 1,075 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, the 12th Wine & Spirits Fair will feature 20 pavilions from wine-producing regions, trade associations, as well as governmental bodies looking to promote their quality wine and spirits. This year, Japan's Tottori Prefecture will host its debut pavilion at the fair, while the pavilions from the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, coupled with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will all expand in scale.

In addition to the Liquor & Beverage Products Zone, other zones include Whisky and Spirits, Beer and the World of Olive Oil. This year, a Craft Beer Pavilion is being launched as part of the broader Beer Zone, featuring an assortment of quality craft brews from Hong Kong.

During the three-day fair, close to 60 special events will be hosted, including a seminar featuring Tadashi Agi, the author of the famous wine manga comics, The Drops of God, who will share his insights into Matching Japanese Wine & Cantonese Cuisine tomorrow. Other events include tasting sessions, master classes, cocktail demonstrations, the Wine Industry Conference, thematic seminars, mixologist competitions and educational talks.

Riding on its resounding success last year, the HKTDC is once again co-organising the Asia Wine Academy with the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. This year, the academy will feature Lu Yang, the world's first Chinese Master Sommelier, together with Jeannie Cho Lee, Master of Wine, who will host a series of courses titled "Looking into Variations of Cabernet". Participants who complete the courses will be awarded a certificate. Members of the public could enroll in a single course of the Asia Wine Academy at a special price of HK$495, or all courses at a special price of HK$880 at the fair. Participants will receive a complimentary Wine & Spirits Fair Public Day ticket and a Lucaris crystal wine glass (for redemption on 9 November only) - a package with a total value of HK$1,300 - on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Public Day for Wine Lovers

On Saturday (9 November), the fair's Public Day, the event will open to members of the public aged 18 or above, with tickets available on-site at HK$200. From now until Friday (8 November), members of the public can purchase a Public Day ticket at the special price of HK$99 through AlipayHK APP, HKTVmall, HoKoBuy, Ticketflap, Price.com, Timable, Yahoo Deals and O2OshopHK. Ticket buyers will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

