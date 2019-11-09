27th HK International Optical Fair

27th HK International Optical Fair draws over 14,000 buyers

Smart eyewear in focus, experts unveil tech developments

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 27th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair concluded today. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the three-day fair ran from 6 to 8 November and attracted over 14,000 buyers from 96 countries and regions.



"The demand for eyewear with high-quality, innovative designs and smart capabilities maintains its growth in the global market," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau. "Exhibitors and buyers from around the world continue to see the Hong Kong International Optical Fair as an important one-stop marketplace, helping them explore more business opportunities." He noted that an increase in buyer attendance was recorded from specific markets, including Italy, Russia, India and Vietnam. Many renowned international brands, retailers and distributors sourced enthusiastically at the fair, including USA's Marchon Eyeware Inc, Brazil's Vista Import, France's Quiksilver Inc, Italy's De Rigo, Russia's Orbita LLC, Indonesia's C.V Optik Ganesha and Beijing Si Bo Run Trading Co Ltd from Mainland China.

Smart eyewear in focus, new optometric technologies revealed

As technologies continue to evolve, smart eyewear has become a focus in the eyewear industry. This year's Optical Fair showcased a range of eyewear products employing innovative technologies, bringing it in line with changing market demand. Local brand OSSII SOUND showcased its sports eyewear that uses bone conduction technology. Johnnie Li, Founder of the brand, said the company had met with new buyers interested in smart products from Canada, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and the United States. "Nine buyers have already purchased our eyewear," he said.

Virtual eyewear customisation software company nuVision joined the fair for the first time in the IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & Equipment Zone. One of the company's founders, James Lin, said they had signed distribution agreements with five brand owners from the mainland and Southeast Asia during the fair, while more than 10 buyers have placed orders to develop their customised platforms.

The 17th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium held during the fair was certified by the Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) for the first time this year. Under the theme "Advancements in Optometric Specialties", the symposium explored topics including aviation optometry, sports vision, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in ophthalmology. Prof Haotian Lin, Director of AI & Big Data from the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center at Sun Yat-sen University in Mainland China, examined AI applications in congenital cataract treatment as well as the world's first AI robot consultation.

Enthusiastic business discussion

Affat Eid is the owner of Egypt's Joy Company, a wholesaler of eyewear frames and sunglasses. This was his fifth time sourcing at the Optical Fair and he found three suppliers on the first day and decided to purchase more than 10,000 eyewear items. Also attending was Spanish optical retailer Buy Well, which sells eyewear from more than 100 global brands. Alfonso Gea, the company's CEO, was making his first visit to source at the Optical Fair and said the event helped him find various kinds of eyewear with innovative designs. He said he approached three potential suppliers and planned to purchase 10,000 items of different models from a new supplier.

