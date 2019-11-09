85% of UNHRC Delegates Praised Iran on Human Rights

Mohammad Larijani, Secretary General of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today presented the country’s report at the UN Human Rights Council.

GENEVA, November 8, 2019 — Delegates to the UN Human Rights Council lined up today to shower praise on the Islamic Republic of Iran, a serial abuser of human rights, during a mandatory human rights review that all UN member states undergo every five years. (See quotes at bottom.)

Ahead of the review, UN Watch refuted key claims in Iran's submission to the UN plenary.

While the review is meant to scrutinize governments and thereby strengthen the basic rights and freedoms of their citizens, according to a UN Watch count, 95 out of 111 countries, or 85%, praised Iran for its human rights achievements.

This includes 49 countries that glowingly praised the theocratic regime, and another 46 that expressed some praise for Iran's alleged achievements.

Only a small minority of 16 nations used their brief speaking time to apply real scrutiny to Tehran's human rights record.

"Sadly, as underscored by the recent election of Venezuela's Maduro regime to the UN Human Rights Council, where China, Cuba and Saudi Arabia already sit, it's the foxes guarding the chickens," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.

"Cynical politics have hijacked this council, giving a free pass to a regime that subjugates women, tortures human rights dissidents, executes gays and spreads hatred, war and terror across the region, including aiding and abetting genocide in Syria."

Below is a selection of the statements expressed by the majority of delegates:

North Korea: "We highly commend Iran for its effort and continue to protect HR for it people particularly children and people with disability."

Qatar: “My delegation commends the legislative and executive development made by Iran to ensure the development of social and human rights.”

Belarus: "We highly appreciate these results (the progress of Iran), knowing at the same time that the country is forced to overcome the difficulties associated with the application of illegal unilateral coercive measures against it."

State of Palestine: "We commend Iran’s commitment to promote and protect human rights."

Malaysia: "Iran's effort to improve the livelihood of it people is commendable."

Indonesia: "We commend the progress made by Iran in the development of human rights."

Iraq: "We recommend that Iran continue efforts to implement the provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights".

Haiti: "We recognize Iran's effort to improve living conditions for people living in the country despite sanctions applied to it".

Oman: "We commend Iran in the field of human rights protection and promotion."





