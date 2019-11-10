French Polynesia Regional Group

PRESIDENT OF FRENCH POLYNESIA SETS FRENCH POLYNESIA REGIONAL GROUP

The President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, and the Vice President, Teva Rohfritsch, received this Thursday at the Presidency the "French Polynesia Regional Group" (FPRG) represented by its president, Christophe Plee, who was accompanied by Patrick Bagur , first vice-president of the FPRG, Clet Wong, secretary of the FPRG, Cyrille Dubois, deputy secretary of the FPRG, Vincent Fabre, treasurer of the FPRG and André Bihannic, coordinator of the FPRG.

This meeting enabled the FPRG to formally establish its existence as a representative Polynesian private sector organization in the Pacific region.

As a reminder, the missions of the FPRG are:

- To contribute to the attractiveness and promotion of French Polynesia;

- To accompany and advise the Government of French Polynesia in the regional integration process;

- To accompany the Polynesian companies in their various approaches (import / export, regional integration, market diversification, key contacts in the pacific target countries, ...)

- To participate in any event related to the international development of the country.

The FPRG took advantage of this meeting to present to the government the functioning of the association, the multidisciplinary team of sector specialists that was formed, as well as the program of actions planned for the year 2020, including the organization of business network development missions to the island economies of the region identified as priorities.

The President acknowledged the relevance of this private sector initiative and affirmed his support for the FPRG to strengthen the representativeness and presence of Polynesian companies in the Pacific region.

After the success of Pacific Business Days in 2018, the Polynesian private sector is back on the regional economic stage.

Pacific First!

