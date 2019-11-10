World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

French Polynesia Regional Group

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: FPRG

PRESIDENT OF FRENCH POLYNESIA SETS FRENCH POLYNESIA REGIONAL GROUP

The President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, and the Vice President, Teva Rohfritsch, received this Thursday at the Presidency the "French Polynesia Regional Group" (FPRG) represented by its president, Christophe Plee, who was accompanied by Patrick Bagur , first vice-president of the FPRG, Clet Wong, secretary of the FPRG, Cyrille Dubois, deputy secretary of the FPRG, Vincent Fabre, treasurer of the FPRG and André Bihannic, coordinator of the FPRG.

This meeting enabled the FPRG to formally establish its existence as a representative Polynesian private sector organization in the Pacific region.

As a reminder, the missions of the FPRG are:

- To contribute to the attractiveness and promotion of French Polynesia;

- To accompany and advise the Government of French Polynesia in the regional integration process;

- To accompany the Polynesian companies in their various approaches (import / export, regional integration, market diversification, key contacts in the pacific target countries, ...)

- To participate in any event related to the international development of the country.

The FPRG took advantage of this meeting to present to the government the functioning of the association, the multidisciplinary team of sector specialists that was formed, as well as the program of actions planned for the year 2020, including the organization of business network development missions to the island economies of the region identified as priorities.

The President acknowledged the relevance of this private sector initiative and affirmed his support for the FPRG to strengthen the representativeness and presence of Polynesian companies in the Pacific region.

After the success of Pacific Business Days in 2018, the Polynesian private sector is back on the regional economic stage.

Pacific First!

For more information, you can follow the French Polynesia Regional Group on Linkedin or Facebook

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from FPRG on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 