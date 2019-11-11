3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 13:00 HKT/SGT

The 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019 held in Hainan, China

On the morning of November 9, the 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019 opened at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Haikou City, Hainan Province, China. With the theme of "New Health Era, New Hainan Free Trade Zone", Expo 2019 attracted exhibitors from more than 20 provinces and cities and more than 10 countries to participate in the global health industry event.



More than 1000 government officials, local and overseas health industry representatives attended the Conference, held opening day, 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019.



The Expo area of 30000 m2 includes exhibits for international medical tourism, domestic and foreign medical care and beauty institutions, pharmaceutical equipment, health food, leisure sports, and Southern medicine resources. China's exhibitors came from 20 regions including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, while overseas exhibitors have come from 10 countries including India, Russia, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia and South Korea.

On the opening day, the Expo attracted more than 1,000 government and health Industry representatives to attend the exhibition, to understand the participating medical institutions, the pharmaceutical equipment and the featured health products of exhibitors from various countries. Meanwhile, many buyers negotiated and traded on the spot.

After the opening ceremony, Zhao Haiying, Secretary General of the International Healthcare Industry Alliance, introduced the alliance. The International Healthcare Industry Alliance was founded by Hainan Broadcasting Group, AGE Group and 10 enterprises. Hainan is building a pilot Free Trade Zone and Free Trade Port - a valuable opportunity for Hainan. In order to seize the opportunity, the organizers have attracted well-known enterprises in the health industry by organizing exhibitions and building an international health industry exchange platform.

Expo 2019 included many aspects, with the exhibition's Organizing Committee also organizing health activities, stage performances, media meetings, special meetings, and awards ceremony honoring exhibitors and other supporting activities. The exhibition will continue until November 10.



