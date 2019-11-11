World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo

Monday, 11 November 2019, 6:50 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 13:00 HKT/SGT

The 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019 held in Hainan, China
HAINAN, CHINA, Nov 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) -

On the morning of November 9, the 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019 opened at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Haikou City, Hainan Province, China. With the theme of "New Health Era, New Hainan Free Trade Zone", Expo 2019 attracted exhibitors from more than 20 provinces and cities and more than 10 countries to participate in the global health industry event.


More than 1000 government officials, local and overseas health industry representatives attended the Conference, held opening day, 3rd Hainan International Health Industry Expo 2019.


The Expo area of 30000 m2 includes exhibits for international medical tourism, domestic and foreign medical care and beauty institutions, pharmaceutical equipment, health food, leisure sports, and Southern medicine resources. China's exhibitors came from 20 regions including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, while overseas exhibitors have come from 10 countries including India, Russia, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia and South Korea.

On the opening day, the Expo attracted more than 1,000 government and health Industry representatives to attend the exhibition, to understand the participating medical institutions, the pharmaceutical equipment and the featured health products of exhibitors from various countries. Meanwhile, many buyers negotiated and traded on the spot.

After the opening ceremony, Zhao Haiying, Secretary General of the International Healthcare Industry Alliance, introduced the alliance. The International Healthcare Industry Alliance was founded by Hainan Broadcasting Group, AGE Group and 10 enterprises. Hainan is building a pilot Free Trade Zone and Free Trade Port - a valuable opportunity for Hainan. In order to seize the opportunity, the organizers have attracted well-known enterprises in the health industry by organizing exhibitions and building an international health industry exchange platform.

Expo 2019 included many aspects, with the exhibition's Organizing Committee also organizing health activities, stage performances, media meetings, special meetings, and awards ceremony honoring exhibitors and other supporting activities. The exhibition will continue until November 10.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 