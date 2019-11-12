BCA and JCB Launch BCA JCB Black Credit Card

JAKARTA, Nov 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The significant upward trend in the number of Indonesian going abroad every year has encouraged PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) to offer convenience and comfort for customers who like to travel and shop in Indonesia and abroad. This was implemented by BCA together with JCB International Indonesia as a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd., with the launch of the BCA JCB Black Credit Card.

BCA President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja, BCA Director Santoso, BCA Executive Vice President of Transaction Banking Business Development Jan Hendra, along with JCB International President and Chief Operating Officer Kimihisa Imada attended the launch event in Jakarta, today.

BCA Jahja said that the launch of the BCA JCB Black Credit Card aims to accommodate the needs of customers by enabling them to conduct transactions, travel, and purchase products at domestic and overseas merchants. Target holders of the BCA JCB Black Credit Card are the affluent segment, especially individuals or families who like to travel and shop abroad.

The BCA JCB Black Credit Card has exclusive offers for BCA customers, including double rewards on retail transactions and competitive forex rates for customers who will travel to Singapore, Japan and South Korea. In addition, there is 0% interest payment for up to 12 monthly installments for international transactions with a minimum amount of IDR 3 million.

BCA JCB Black Credit Card holders also get various benefits and variations in global services that apply to domestic and international JCB cards, including exclusive airport lounge facilities free in Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Hawaii. Then, customers can also enjoy JCB PLAZA in several world-class destinations: Tokyo, Kyoto, Honolulu, Guam, Taipei, Singapore, Paris, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Another benefit that is no less interesting is the discounted prices at various selected merchants and domestic and international dining establishments that collaborate with JCB.

"BCA's cooperation with JCB is a strategic step to complete the BCA customer travel experience, and facilitate the customer business transaction process effectively and efficiently. Therefore, the BCA JCB Black Credit Card is expected to optimize the added value that can be enjoyed by BCA customers," concluded Jahja.

Meanwhile, JCB International President & COO, Kimihisa Imada said, "BCA is our first partner in Indonesia and has been supporting our acquiring business in Indonesia for over 35 years. We are glad that BCA has become a partner credit card issuer also. I am sure this can attract potential customers with various benefits and services provided by both parties. I also believe that this collaboration provides an opportunity for BCA and JCB to continue to expand business in Indonesia as the economy continues to grow".

About PT Bank Central Asia (Tbk)

BCA is one of the leading banks in Indonesia that focuses on the transaction banking business and provides credit facilities and financial solutions for the corporate, commercial & SME and consumer segments. At the end of June 2019, BCA served 20 million customer accounts and processed millions of transactions each day supported by 1,246 branch offices, 17,688 ATMs and internet and mobile banking services that can be accessed 24 hours.

About JCB

JCB is a leading global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began to expand worldwide in 1981. As part of an international growth strategy, JCB has formed an alliance with hundreds of leading banks and global financial institutions to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a provider of comprehensive payment solutions, JCB is committed to provide responsive and high-quality services and products to all customers throughout the world. For more information, visitwww.global.jcb/en/



