World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Media statement on situation of human rights in Cambodia

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (11 November 2019) - The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, Rhona Smith, welcomes the partial lifting of some judicial restrictions on Cambodian political opposition leader Mr. Kem Sokha. The court order prevents Mr. Sokha from conducting any political activities or travelling outside Cambodia and requires to present himself at any call by all competent authorities. Smith issues the following statement:

“The lifting of Mr. Sokha’s house arrest is a progressive development, however I regret that the court order continues to limit his civil and political rights in particular his freedom of movement and freedom of association. I reiterate calls for the swift conclusion of the investigation into Mr. Sokha’s case, or for the charges against him to be dropped.

I continue to remain concerned over the fate of those 85 individuals who have been detained by the authorities on political grounds.

I reiterate my call on the Government and all parties to reduce escalations in tensions and seek dialogue in a peaceful environment that allows for diverging political voices to be expressed, and to avoid any further restrictions on the rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 