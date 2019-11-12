Media statement on situation of human rights in Cambodia

GENEVA (11 November 2019) - The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, Rhona Smith, welcomes the partial lifting of some judicial restrictions on Cambodian political opposition leader Mr. Kem Sokha. The court order prevents Mr. Sokha from conducting any political activities or travelling outside Cambodia and requires to present himself at any call by all competent authorities. Smith issues the following statement:

“The lifting of Mr. Sokha’s house arrest is a progressive development, however I regret that the court order continues to limit his civil and political rights in particular his freedom of movement and freedom of association. I reiterate calls for the swift conclusion of the investigation into Mr. Sokha’s case, or for the charges against him to be dropped.

I continue to remain concerned over the fate of those 85 individuals who have been detained by the authorities on political grounds.

I reiterate my call on the Government and all parties to reduce escalations in tensions and seek dialogue in a peaceful environment that allows for diverging political voices to be expressed, and to avoid any further restrictions on the rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly.”





