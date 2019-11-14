World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘No justification’ for attacks against civilians in Gaza

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: UN News

Following the targeted killing of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader inside Gaza on Tuesday, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has expressed his growing concern over increasing rocket fire across the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“I am very concerned about the ongoing and serious escalation between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel”, Nickolay Mladenov said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to local reports, the attack not only killed the militant leader, but his wife and others.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in the Gaza enclave, which is controlled by militant group Hamas, reported on Wednesday that retaliatory airstrikes by Israel on Wednesday had killed 13 Palestinians, including three children, bringing the death toll to 23 since Tuesday.

‘Indiscriminate’ rocket and mortar fire must stop

“The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centres is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately”, stressed the UN Special Coordinator. “There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians.”

Arguing that the continuing escalation is “very dangerous”, Mr. Mladenov maintained that it is “yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socio-economic conditions in Gaza and "another devastating conflict” must be prevented.

“The UN is working to urgently de-escalate the situation”, he concluded.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that more than 100 rockets had been fired into Israel during the two days of fighting, bringing the total to around 300, and news reports said around 50 people had been treated for injuries.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly confirmed that those killed in Gaza included members of its military wing.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 