Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gen Zero & Women in Urbanism fight to fix Chamberlain Park

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: Generation Zero


Youth climate campaigners Generation Zero and Women in Urbanism are weighing in on the Chamberlain Park debate. The future of the Chamberlain Park 18-hole golf course has been debated for numerous years. Generation Zero and Women in Urbanism want to get the community thinking about what a publicly accessible and open Chamberlain Park could look like that is available for all to enjoy.

“Auckland’s increasing urban density means that it is more important than ever to have accessible green spaces for all.” says Women in Urbanism spokesperson Alana Bowmar. “Making Chamberlain Park publicly accessible is critical to delivering on the Auckland Plan and catering to the needs of the Waitematā and Albert-Eden Local Board area.”

Generation Zero alongside Women in Urbanism are concerned about a misleadingly-titled petition ‘Save Chamberlain Park’ that has been circulating and gathering signatures for the past few years. This petition calls for Chamberlain Park to remain a golf course that is not accessible for public use.

“We do not see this as fulfilling the community benefits that the title of ‘park’ suggests. As long as Chamberlain Park remains a golf course with no public space, it is incompatible with providing accessible green space to city communities says Generation Zero member Nola Smart. “It creates a barrier through the neighbourhood for walking and cycling, blocking entry to one of Auckland’s busiest cycle routes, the North-Western Cycleway.”

At the end of this month, the Albert-Eden Local Board will make a decision about the park's future. Generation Zero has an alternative suggestion to ‘save’ space as a park. They would like to see a change from a mono-use, privatised public park to a multi-use public park with the golf club retained as a halved 9-hole course. Generation Zero and Women in Urbanism have launched a petition supporting this suggestion here: https://www.generationzero.org/a_chamberlain_park_for_everyone

The campaigners believe that transforming the park encourage sustainable modes of travel such as walking and cycling and support Aotearoa’s precious biodiversity. This will be achieved by creating walking and cycling links through the non-golf course half of the park and restoring the Meola Creek (Waititiko). Planting more native trees across the park will bring native birds back to the park, improve biodiversity, and support carbon sequestration.

Generation Zero hopes that opening this discussion of the future of Chamberlain Park beyond a golf course leaves possibilities for incorporating other sporting facilities should evidence and community consultation run by the local board show demand.

“Given the recent passing of the Zero Carbon Bill, we have a goal to reduce our emissions, but no specific actions. Preparing for a low-carbon future requires sustainable and equitable decision-making now, and making Chamberlain Park publicly accessible is a great place to start.”

The campaigners will present the petition back to council on the 25th of November and will continue pushing for increasing access to Chamberlain Park and supporting a liveable and equitable Tāmaki Makaurau.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 