Update – One dead following Awakeri crash

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise one person has died following the serious crash near Awakeri this morning.

Two others have been seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash which was reported to Police around 8:15am.

A Serious Crash Unit examination is underway and SH 30 is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon today.

