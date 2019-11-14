NZ’s Best Known Green Fairy To Talk At Cannabis Museum

Rose Renton will speak at Whakamana on Monday 18th November between 6pm and 9pm as part of the regular Monday Cannabis Matters speaker series.

Aotearoa’s best-known Green Fairy recently announced she was hanging up her wings as the says she can no longer carry “the burden of those who suffer.”

Ms Renton presented a 17,635 signature petition to Parliament in 2016, urging the government to make medicinal cannabis more readily available.

She fought hard for her son Alex to be treated with cannabis products but he sadly died soon after that fight was won, in 2015. At Alex's urging, Rose had begun to explore cannabis-based medicine to reduce his status seizures.

Since then, she has worked to create both medicinal products and law reform to promote the healing properties of cannabis.

Rose was recently featured in the TV programme “On Weed” where she revealed she had around 1000 clients to whom she provides cannabis tinctures for health issues.

“I am thrilled to be coming to Christchurch to talk at Whakamana,” she says. “The idea behind Whakamana – education as a focus – has my full support. There’s so much misinformation out there and we need a place where people can get trusted information about cannabis, from.”

Tickets are selling fast and are limited so anyone keen to attend is encouraged to be quick. There will be light refreshments / food.

Details:

Cannabis Matters #4 – Rose Renton discusses Medicinal Cannabis

Monday 18 November, 6-9pm

Whakamana Cannabis Museum (Shand’s Hemporium), 217 Manchester Street.

Tickets $19-$20 (plus booking fee)

Go to events.humanitix.co.nz/cannabis

