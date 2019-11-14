Calling local artists: NPDC’s Puke Ariki needs you!

Taranaki’s local artists will take centre stage in a major exhibition spotlighting the region’s vibrant arts scene and artists at NPDC’s Puke Ariki next year.

A call has gone out for entries, for Home Work: Taranaki 2020, where budding and established artists get to showcase one artwork in the exhibition which runs from May until August.

The theme for the exhibition, which last ran in 2017, will be Tuku Iho, raising awareness of traditions that are handed down through generations. Artworks can be in any media and renowned artists Ngāhina Hohaia and Reuben Paterson, alongside Puke Ariki’s Laura Campbell, form the selection panel to decide which pieces will form the show.

Puke Ariki Museum Manager Colleen Mullin says the quality of the artwork submitted for Home Work is always outstanding and varied.

“This is the third time we’ve staged Home Work and each time we’ve been hugely impressed by the sheer quality of work from artists around the Mounga,” says Ms Mullin. “We’re excited to see what entries we receive this time around. The creativity in Taranaki is as strong as ever and NPDC’s Puke Ariki remains committed to supporting local artists.

“Our Temporary Exhibition Gallery, which is currently showing the very popular The Mechanical Circus, gets about 9,000 visitors every month so Home Work is a fantastic opportunity for all local artists, regardless of experience, to have their work on display.”

Ms Mullin says the theme of Tuku Iho was looking to the region’s shared history and also how this era of artists will influence future generations.

Artworks must have been produced within the last 18 months and shouldn’t have been previously displayed in Taranaki.

Submissions are to be made online by 3 February. For full details head to www.pukeariki.com or email homework@pukeariki.com





