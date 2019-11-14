The eyes have it for Police Dog Calendar’s top photo





That’s me! Police dog Arlo gives his seal of approval as Inspector Todd Southall presents Constable Jane Dunn her award for the top photo in the 2020 Police Dog Trust Calendar competition.



A stunning image of Wellington Police dog Arlo’s expressive eyes has won forensic photographer Senior Constable Jane Dunn the top photo award in the 2020 Police Dog Trust Calendar competition.

Arlo, a six-year-old German Shepherd, works as a patrol dog with handler Constable Sam Bennett, and features as one of the calendar poster dogs and as the main image for July.

Constable Dunn, who is based in Wellington, was presented with her award yesterday by Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator of Police Dogs and chair of the Police Dog Trust.

This is the second time she has won the top accolade in the four years of the Police Dog Trust calendar initiative, and Arlo was on hand to lend his appreciation too.

“Jane’s a very skilled forensic photographer working at crime scenes and with victims," Inspector Southall said.

"She’s also known to many dog section and social media followers for her fantastic and sometimes quirky photos of police dogs and pups, many of which are taken in her own off duty time.

“There’s about 50 forensic photographers nationally and they all do an incredible and painstaking job in often the most distressing and complex crime scenes.

“Their expertise and creative flair is sometimes not so well known and the Police Dog Trust appreciates the support all the photographers give to our dog section and to the calendar project.”

Judging the more than 130 images received for the calendar completion was tough, and the standard was very high.

“Jane’s winning image is very cool and stood out. There’s lots more great images from photographers in the calendar and we’re sure people will enjoy them too,” Inspector Southall said.

The Police Dog Charitable Trust was established in 2005 with funds from the estate of the late Shirley Ellwood.

She is remembered by police in New Zealand and Australia for her volunteer work and love of dogs, particularly the work they do for police.

Funds raised from calendar sales are used to buy ‘added extras’ such as therapy balls and play equipment for police pups and dogs, and furthering research and study opportunities.

The calendars make great Christmas gifts, and can be bought online here: www.thecopshop.nz/police-dog-trust/284-2020-police-dog-trust-wall-calendar.html



ends

© Scoop Media

