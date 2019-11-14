Scholarship chance for Waihou-Piako zone students

14 November 2019



Students hailing from the Waihou-Piako rivers zone have an opportunity to win a tertiary studies scholarship worth up to $6000.

Waikato Regional Council’s Roger Harris Scholarship for 2020 is available to those intending to study or already studying civil engineering or resource management, with a particular focus on river and catchment management.

The scholarship is dedicated to helping students whose families live in the council’s Waihou-Piako rating zone, which stretches from south of Putaruru to north of Thames in a band that takes in a range of districts. (Full details of the area covered are available from the council.)

Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae including qualifications, copies of any NCEA and university results, extracurricular activities and other information that demonstrates skills and attributes.

