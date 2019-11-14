Scholarship chance for Waihou-Piako zone students
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
14 November 2019
Students hailing from the
Waihou-Piako rivers zone have an opportunity to win a
tertiary studies scholarship worth up to $6000.
Waikato Regional Council’s Roger Harris Scholarship for
2020 is available to those intending to study or already
studying civil engineering or resource management, with a
particular focus on river and catchment management.
The scholarship is dedicated to helping students whose
families live in the council’s Waihou-Piako rating zone,
which stretches from south of Putaruru to north of Thames in
a band that takes in a range of districts. (Full details of
the area covered are available from the council.)
Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae including
qualifications, copies of any NCEA and university results,
extracurricular activities and other information that
demonstrates skills and
attributes.
