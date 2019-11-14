Serious incident near Murchison

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious incident near Murchison.

Police received a report around 1:50pm that a vehicle had been struck by rockfall around 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge.

Initial reports are that one person has been seriously injured in the incident.

SH6 is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

