Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes to the Pāua bag and accumulation limit

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Changes to the Pāua bag and accumulation limit in Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson

The recreational limit of pāua is changing in Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson to ensure the fishery remains sustainable after the impacts of the Kaikōura earthquakes in 2016.

The daily bag limit for pāua is being reduced from ten to five, and the accumulation limit from 20 pāua or 2.5kg of minced meat, to 10 pāua or 1.25kg of minced meat. This applies to both black foot and yellow foot pāua.

These changes take effect on the 12 December 2019 in the Kaikōura/Canterbury (PAU3) and Nelson/Marlborough (PAU7) fisheries.

The bag and accumulation limit is the maximum amount of pāua any one person can have in their possession at any given time if they have been fishing over more than one day, says Director of Fisheries Management, Stuart Anderson.

“The earthquakes caused an uplift of coastline in both PAU3 and PAU7 which had a significant impact on pāua populations.

“This was a unique event, and we need to be cautious to ensure the long term sustainability of the resource. The change to harvest levels has been informed by the best available science and consultation with the local community, during which there was strong support for a reduction.”

The total allowable commercial catch (TACC) limits were decreased in 2016/2017 in both PAU3 and PAU7 by 50%. The commercial industry in PAU7 has voluntarily shelved a further 10% of the TACC to minimise the impacts of catch displaced from the closed area affected by the earthquakes.

“The commercial and recreational catch changes help ensure that everyone plays their part in helping to maintain the sustainability of the fisheries,” says Stuart.

The shellfish and seaweed closure is still in place along the Kaikōura and southern Marlborough coast. There is still research underway looking into the impacts of the earthquake uplift and it is important we continue to give this area time to recover.

Brochures, including information about the new bag and accumulation limit, will be made available.

Further information can be found on the Fisheries NZ website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 