Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chairs for Council Committee structure announced

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council


Horowhenua District Council adopted their committee structure and chairs for the 2019-2022 triennium at the 13 November Council meeting.

The structure remains the same as the previous triennium and includes: Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, Community Wellbeing Committee, Community Funding & Recognition Committee, Hearings Committee and the Chief Executive Performance Review Committee.

However some of the chairs of the committees have changed.

Cr Victoria Kaye-Simmons was appointed Community Wellbeing Committee Chair, with previous Chair Barry Judd not re-standing for Council.

Having had experience both chairing the Older Person’s network and having involvement in other networks Cr Kaye-Simmons said she was looking forward to carrying on the excellent work of the committee.

“The wellbeing of our community is fundamental and we have some big challenges in this space. I look forward to addressing these and ensuring our community is thriving”.

After serving on the Community Funding & Recognition Committee for the past three years, Cr Piri-Hira Tukapua is now Chair, leading largely new committee members.

Cr Wayne Bishop will Chair the Chief Executive Performance Review Committee, Philip Jones remains as the independent member and Chair of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, and Deputy Mayor Jo Mason remains as the Hearings Committee Chair.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the committees play an important role in the democratic process and shared the community’s high expectations of those chairing.

The Council also accepted new remuneration rates which will be submitted to the Remuneration Authority.

The Remuneration Authority sets the remuneration for elected members in local government. In 2017/2018 the Authority carried out a review taking into account workload and responsibilities.

Additionally, every Council was sized based on the district or city’s population, total operational expenditure, total assets and socioeconomic deprivation index.

The Authority determined Horowhenua District Council had $433,152 in the 2019/2020 year to allocate, excluding the Mayor’s salary which is fixed at $129,000.

Council then decided how to allocate the funds to the following positions, with the entire pool having to be allocated,

· Deputy Mayor

· Deputy Chairperson, Finance, Audit & Risk Committee

· Chairperson, Community Wellbeing Committee

· Chairperson, Community Funding and Recognition Committee

· Councillors

Deputy Mayor Mason said the review reflected the breadth of connection elected members were now required to have with the community.

“This is a multi-dimensional role, where we have to undertake many things simultaneously. But not only that the decisions we make for our community are significant” she said.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 