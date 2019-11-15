Serious crash, Hawke’s Bay Expressway

"Serious crash, Hawke’s Bay Expressway"

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-car crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, between the Kennedy Road on-ramp and Taradale Road.

Police were called about 1.35pm.

Initial indications are two people may be seriously injured.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

