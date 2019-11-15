Serious crash, Hawke’s Bay Expressway
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Hawke’s Bay Expressway"
Emergency
services are currently at the scene of a serious two-car
crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, between the Kennedy
Road on-ramp and Taradale Road.
Police were called about
1.35pm.
Initial indications are two people may be
seriously injured.
The road is closed with diversions in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
