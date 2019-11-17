A changeable week behind us, but another ahead
Sunday, 17 November 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: MetService
A changeable week behind us, but another ahead
A series of
fronts brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the
country late this week. 24-hour rain totals approached 200mm
at Arthur’s Pass on Saturday. More rain is on the way
today and tomorrow, with an Orange Heavy Rain Warning in
force for the Tararua Range, and Watches for Kapiti,
Horowhenua and Wellington, along with Mount Taranaki and the
ranges of Westland.
The strongest winds recorded were
104km/h at Cape Turnagain on Saturday morning, with gusts
approaching 150km at this exposed coastal station.
Metservice meteorologist Andrew James explains, “Large
scale winds are driven by thermal contrast between the
equator and poles. In spring, the subtropics warm up faster
than the Antarctic so the thermal contrast is largest.
Therefore, spring is the windiest time of
year”
“Spring weather is typically changeable with
disturbed westerly flows. In the last week we’ve gone from
wet to dry to windy and then back to wet again, which is not
unusual for this time of year,” James continued.
The
changeable spring pattern continues in the coming week,
though there are signals of a more settled period from next
weekend. There are currently Warnings and Watches in force,
so stay up to date with the latest forecasts at
MetService.com.
