Health warning lifted at Lake Tekapo

17th November 2019

The Community and Public Health division of South Canterbury District Health Board has lifted its health warning at Lake Tekapo at the camping ground.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Lake Tekapo at the camping ground are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on November 15th, 2019 has been removed with the water suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users at Lake Tekapo who would have been avoiding the water,” Dr Cheryl Brunton says. “They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporidiosis, campylobacter and salmonella,” Dr Brunton says.

For more information about affected sites, visit the Environment Canterbury website:http://ecan.govt.nz/services/online-services/monitoring/swimming-water-quality/Pages/Default.aspx

For more information on Mahinga kai: Mahinga Kai

