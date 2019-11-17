Homicide investigation, Invercargill
Sunday, 17 November 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Homicide investigation, Invercargill "
Please attribute
to Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander
Police
have launched a homicide investigation following the death
of a woman in Invercargill.
Officers attended a North
Road, Waikiwi address around 11:00am today after receiving a
report of concern.
Upon arrival officers located the body
of a woman.
Police are speaking with a number of witnesses
and a scene guard is in place at the North Road address
while examinations are undertaken.
Support is being
provided to the woman’s family.
The investigation is in
the early stages and officers would like to speak to anyone
who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Road area
between Weka Street and West Plains Road, between 9pm last
night and 9am this morning.
Anyone who has information
that can help the investigation is asked to call 105, or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Further
information will be released when
possible.
