Serious crash, Milford, Auckland
Monday, 18 November 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Shakespeare Road, Milford, Auckland.
Police were called
the crash, involving two cars, around 8.20pm.
Initial
indications are two people have received serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
