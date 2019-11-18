Body located, Okarito river mouth, West Coast
Monday, 18 November 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man was located at the Okarito river mouth,
West Coast, around 10.30am yesterday.
The body has been
recovered from the lagoon mouth and a formal identification
process is underway.
Police are unable to comment further
at this time.
The matter will be referred to the
Coroner.
