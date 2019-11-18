By-election announced for the Petone Community Board

18 November 2019



A by-election is to be held to fill a vacancy on the Petone Community Board following the election of a former member to Hutt City Council last month. An election was not required for the Petone Community Board at the triennial elections as there were only a sufficient number of candidates to fill the available positions.

The first step in the by-election is that nominations for the vacancy are called for. Nominations open on Monday 25 November 2019 and close at noon on Monday 23 December 2019. Nominations for the position must be made on the official nomination paper available online at huttcity.govt.nz/petone-by-election or at the Hutt City Council Administration building at 30 Laings Road, Lower Hutt.

If there is more than one nomination for the vacancy an election will be required and voting would open on Monday 27 January 2020 and close at noon on Tuesday 18 February 2020.

Candidates for the Petone Community Board vacancy may submit a candidate profile statement and recent photograph for sending out with voting documents to electors if an election is required. The requirements for profile statements and photos are set out in the candidate information booklet.

Electoral Roll

A Preliminary Electoral Roll for the by-election can be inspected during opening hours from Monday 25 November at the Hutt City Council Administration building, 30 Laings Rd, Lower Hutt or the Petone Community Library, 7 Britannia Street, Petone.

Electors may enrol or amend their enrolment details on the Residential Electoral Roll by:

• completing an enrolment form available at Post Shops

• calling 0800 ENROL NOW (0800 36 76 56)

• visiting the elections website.

Applications for registration as a ratepayer elector are to be made on the non-resident ratepayer elector enrolment form available from the Council website. Updates to the Preliminary Electoral Roll close on 23 December 2019.

