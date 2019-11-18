Workplace incident, Earnscleugh
One person has died following a workplace incident at an address on Conroys Rd, Earnscleugh, earlier today.
Police were called about 12.05pm.
The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.
Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords
The key changes include:
- Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords.
- Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement...
- Improve compliance with the law by increasing financial penalties and introducing new tools to take direct action against parties who are not meeting their obligations. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex
The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>
Corrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management
The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>
IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>
SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols
The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>
'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue
Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>
Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>
RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money
A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>
Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established
“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>