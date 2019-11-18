Police arrest Wairarapa man on serious charges

A 41-year-old man, wanted by Wairarapa Police for drug and driving offences was arrested in Porirua yesterday.

The man appeared in the Porirua District Court today, charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and other drugs and driving offences.

Detective Sergeant Matt Wasson, Wairarapa Tactical Crime Unit, says that Police would like to reassure the Wairarapa community that serious offending will not be tolerated.

“Police are committed to disrupting organised crime in our community, and will not hesitate to bring offenders before the courts,” says Detective Sergeant Wasson.

“We will not allow individuals to deliberately harm our community in order to benefit financially or otherwise.

“Importantly, it takes the wider communities assistance to combat organised crime, and in Wairarapa we’re grateful to have our communities support.”

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community, or other harmful activity, should contact their local Police station on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





