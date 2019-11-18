Police seek Toyota Estima sightings

Detective Sergeant Glenn Toy:

Police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen the dark-coloured Toyota Estima involved in a fatal crash in Whanganui on 9 November 2019.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jeanette Gibbs died after being struck by the vehicle while riding her 50cc scooter at the intersection of Georgetti Road and Anzac Parade at about 6.15pm.

“We are particularly interested in talking to people who might have noticed a Toyota Estima people mover van on Anzac Parade between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday 9 November.”

A 41-year-old Whanganui man has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court again on 4 December 2019.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Glenn Toy at the Whanganui Police Station on 06 349 0600 or on the police non-emergency number 105.



NOTE: The vehicle in the photo supplied is similar to the vehicle involved in the incident.





