Serious crash - Gillies Ave, Epsom

Police are in attendance at a serious incident where a child has been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Gillies Ave.

Police were notified of the incident at around 4pm.

The child has been transported to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies Ave.

Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between Silver Road and Albury Ave.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.





