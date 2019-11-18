Serious crash - Gillies Ave, Epsom
Monday, 18 November 2019, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious incident where a child
has been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Gillies
Ave.
Police were notified of the incident at around
4pm.
The child has been transported to Starship Hospital
in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies
Ave.
Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between
Silver Road and Albury Ave.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area if
possible.
