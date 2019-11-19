Update: Invercargill homicide
The 31-year-old man sought in relation to the death of a woman in Invercargill on Sunday has been located.
The man is assisting police with their enquiries.
At this stage, no charges have been laid.
ENDS
Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test
Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.
“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.
Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>
Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal
"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills
Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>
Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges
The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>
Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch
Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex
The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>
Corrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management
The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>
IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>
SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols
The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>