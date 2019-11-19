Omoto highway, SH7, reopened, good progress road and rail

19 November 2019



Omoto highway, SH7, has reopened, good progress road and rail

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reopened the section of state highway east of Greymouth through Omoto last night around 6 pm.

“Road users no longer need to take the Taylorville detour route,” says Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham. “But they should expect short delays as the highway through Omoto is just one lane with traffic signal management and that will be the case for some time.

“The crew on site has worked tirelessly and we thank them for the extra effort to get this highway open faster than we anticipated last week. Also, thanks to local people near Omoto and regular users of the highway, for their patience having to use the detour route for the past few weeks.”

State Highway 7 was closed a month ago on the short section into Greymouth after the slow-moving slip at Omoto turned into a landslide after torrential rain.

“Drainage work installed in the past fortnight has continued to perform well over the past weekend, with significant improvement in the stability of the land at this site,” says Ms Whinham.

“Refilling of the road alignment has progressed well, so we were able to reopen the highway at 6 pm last night (Monday, 18 November).”

There is significant further work to be completed and the road will remain an active work site.

KiwiRail update good news

“KiwiRail staff are making good progress on restoring the rail link between Greymouth and Christchurch,” says Jeanine Benson, KiwiRail South Island General Manager Operations.

“We’re ahead of where we expected and, if all goes according to plan, we will take our first trains across the slip later this week. Our teams are actively working to complete the final actions and checks required.”

