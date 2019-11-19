Tania Kerr appointed as Hastings deputy mayor

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst has today reappointed long-term councillor Tania Kerr as deputy mayor for the coming triennium.

First elected to Hastings District Council in 2008, Mrs Kerr was deputy mayor for the last two years, and Mrs Hazlehurst said she was a very competent and experienced councillor who understood all aspects of local government.

In her time as the Mohaka ward councillor, Mrs Kerr had represented council on regional committees such as regional transport, coastal hazards strategy, district licensing (chair), waste minimisation (chair), and was also an experienced hearings commissioner, Mrs Hazlehurst said.

“Tania has a clear understanding and strongly represents the interests, opportunities and challenges of the rural community and the primary sector.

“This sector is the backbone of our economy and it is incredibly important to the wellbeing of our district. A focus for our council this term is planning for future growth and managing land use.

“Through Tania’s knowledge of the district plan, the hinterland and the plains she will support council with her expertise in planning for future development.”

Mrs Kerr thanked Mrs Hazlehurst for having the belief in her to choose her as deputy mayor, as well as her fellow councillors for their encouragement and support, and the council staff.

“It’s a team effort – we are here to make our world a better place for our people – when it comes to the hard decisions that is what I remember and hold onto.”

At today’s meeting newly re-elected Hastings/Havelock North ward councillors Wendy Schollum and Eileen Lawson were also present to make their declarations for the coming term.

Mrs Hazlehurst said that while both had first arrived to council mid-way through the last term they had quickly and capably navigated and learned the processes and requirements of local government.

“We have a great council with a blend of experience, skills, culture and new energy – we look forward to having you as part of our council team and I know you will make a great contribution to our community’s aspirations.

“The council of 2019-2022 is going to be awesome - over the next 12 months we will be going out to ask the community what is important to them and start building our next big picture 30-year plan, which puts our people at the heart of everything we do.”

