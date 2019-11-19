Road crash victims remembered as part of worldwide day

Loved ones were remembered and emergency services thanked as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims last Sunday 17 November at a memorial ceremony in Orewa.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the millions of people killed and injured on the world’s roads and their families and friends. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology, and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one.

Families who have been bereaved and injured in crashes, emergency services personnel and support organisations paid tribute to those affected by crashes at the memorial event, which included the switching on of the Norfolk Pine tree lights on Orewa Beach Reserve in memory of those killed on our roads.

This was the sixth time the event has taken place in Orewa and was held thanks to support from Hibiscus Coast Raiders Rugby League and Sports Club and Victim Support.

Caroline Perry, Brake's NZ director says: “As a charity that works with bereaved families, we hear about the devastating impact that road crashes have on the loved ones left behind. Families, friends and communities all suffer the consequences and their loved ones are never forgotten. The World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity for us to remember all those affected by crashes.”

The World Day of Remembrance was founded by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005. The theme of this year’s day is ‘Life is not a car part’. Almost 1.3 million people die as a result of road crashes every year and tens of millions are seriously injured around the world.

Brake provides free support resources to families bereaved in road crashes. Its Coping with Grief guide for adults is available online. That guide, along with Brake’s children’s book, Someone has died in a road crash, is also available in hard copy format to order for free through Brake, just email info@brake.org.nz or call +64 (0)21 407 953. The children’s book is also available in Te reo Maori and Chinese (simplified)

You can also donate to Brake in memory of a loved one, and help the charity continue working to prevent road deaths and injuries and provide free support to people bereaved in road crashes. Go to www.brake.org.nz/donate.

You can find out more about the World Day of Remembrance at worlddayofremembrance.org.

