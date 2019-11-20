Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$200k raised for Sports Inclusivity Fund

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: The Christchurch Foundation

The BLACKCAPS and England’s first T20 match of the Series in Christchurch generated $220,000 in gate sales, gifted to the Sports Inclusivity Fund administered by The Christchurch Foundation.

New Zealand Cricket and event partners Christchurch City Council, Canterbury Cricket, ChristchurchNZ, The Canterbury Cricket Trust and VBase made the founding gift to the Fund to support ethnic minorities in Christchurch.

“The generosity is incredible and we are extremely thankful to have received such a large donation as the founding gift,” said Christchurch Foundation CE, Amy Carter.

“We look forward to working with Sport Canterbury, Sport New Zealand, the Christchurch City Council and the sports codes themselves to create a movement of inclusion, fun and comradery on fields and sportsgrounds.”

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted with the response to the charity match and the manner in which the proceeds would be used.

“It’s our firm belief that sport is an ideal vehicle for bringing our communities together to celebrate not just what we have in common - but the differences that define us,” said Mr White.

“We’re grateful to have this chance to reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive and welcoming New Zealand way of life.”

Jez Curwin, CEO of Canterbury Cricket added, “The power of sport to unite communities and create a sense of wellbeing is huge. We are privileged that cricket can help create a more inclusive community in Christchurch. “

Christchurch City Council, Sport Canterbury and Sport New Zealand are funding a project identifying challenges and opportunities to increase ethnic minority participation in sport and recreation. The outcomes of this work will help inform how the Fund is used.

“We have a great opportunity here in Christchurch,” said Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon. “Events in the city have contributed to a high level of awareness, of the value of community and the benefits of being active.

“The framework we are developing will be accessible for sports and clubs to ‘pick up and go’ – enabling them to show leadership in this movement of inclusion and wider participation.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to the fund can do so at christchurchfoundation.org.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Christchurch Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 