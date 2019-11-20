$200k raised for Sports Inclusivity Fund

The BLACKCAPS and England’s first T20 match of the Series in Christchurch generated $220,000 in gate sales, gifted to the Sports Inclusivity Fund administered by The Christchurch Foundation.

New Zealand Cricket and event partners Christchurch City Council, Canterbury Cricket, ChristchurchNZ, The Canterbury Cricket Trust and VBase made the founding gift to the Fund to support ethnic minorities in Christchurch.

“The generosity is incredible and we are extremely thankful to have received such a large donation as the founding gift,” said Christchurch Foundation CE, Amy Carter.

“We look forward to working with Sport Canterbury, Sport New Zealand, the Christchurch City Council and the sports codes themselves to create a movement of inclusion, fun and comradery on fields and sportsgrounds.”

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted with the response to the charity match and the manner in which the proceeds would be used.

“It’s our firm belief that sport is an ideal vehicle for bringing our communities together to celebrate not just what we have in common - but the differences that define us,” said Mr White.

“We’re grateful to have this chance to reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive and welcoming New Zealand way of life.”

Jez Curwin, CEO of Canterbury Cricket added, “The power of sport to unite communities and create a sense of wellbeing is huge. We are privileged that cricket can help create a more inclusive community in Christchurch. “

Christchurch City Council, Sport Canterbury and Sport New Zealand are funding a project identifying challenges and opportunities to increase ethnic minority participation in sport and recreation. The outcomes of this work will help inform how the Fund is used.

“We have a great opportunity here in Christchurch,” said Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon. “Events in the city have contributed to a high level of awareness, of the value of community and the benefits of being active.

“The framework we are developing will be accessible for sports and clubs to ‘pick up and go’ – enabling them to show leadership in this movement of inclusion and wider participation.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to the fund can do so at christchurchfoundation.org.nz





© Scoop Media

