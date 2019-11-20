Chamber congratulates new Council CEO

Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulates Barbara McKerrow on being appointed Wellington City Council’s new Chief Executive, replacing Kevin Lavery.

"Barbara’s experience in local government, not just her 2 ½ years as the council’s Chief Operating Officer, but also the nine years she was Chief Executive of New Plymouth District Council, is what we need to continue the work started by Kevin Lavery.

"So she knows how to work with people and she knows our city, and together that’s a big plus.

"There are challenges ahead for the city that will need her full attention.

"Mayor Andy Foster has set out a six-year much-needed programme for transport, urban development, economic, social, cultural, and environment, and will need all the support he can get from Barbara and her team to achieve that.

"The Chamber looks forward to working with her as we all work to take the city and the region forward."





