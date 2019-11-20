Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orewa is calling for Santas to Raise Money for Mental Health

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Orewa Lions Club

The town of Orewa in the north of Auckland is set to be lit up with festive cheer in a couple of weeks in support of Mike King's I Am Hope Charity, helping drive more awareness to tackling New Zealands alarmingly high youth suicide rate.

The Orewa Lions Club and I Am Hope have organised an afternoon of festivities, dubbed Orewa Santa Session, on Sunday December 1st with all proceeds from the event going straight toward helping I Am Hope provide free counseling for young New Zealanders.

Bars and Restaurants all along Orewa's 'main-strip' have jumped on board, each providing exclusive food and drink specials all afternoon long for keen event goers, who are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas themed costumes and get in the festive spirit with their friends and other supporters.

The event is a first of its kind in the seaside town of Orewa, with a number of live bands, DJ's, and other live entertainment keeping the decked-out crowds entertained between 2pm and 7pm. Orewa Santa Session expects to see a large number of people travel from all across Auckland to get behind the event, with tickets already being sold in bundles over the last few weeks.

The overwhelming support of locals has exceeded the organisers expectations according to Project Co-Ordinator Clive Hebben saying, "I have been truly impressed by the local venues embracing the chance to raise money for I Am Hope. For them it is a leap of faith, as this event has never been held before, but from public feedback and ticket sales we are confident it is going to be a roaring success and be repeated for many years to come"

In 2018, 137 young people died by suicide in New Zealand and it is estimated that another 3500 youth tried to take their own lives. While Government agencies are doing their best to combat the issue, a significant number of kiwi youth are stuck waiting up to six months to receive the counseling they so urgently need.

I Am Hope has stepped up over the past few years to help tackle the issue by connecting youth with mental health counselors and practitioners in their region or online, so they can get timely support, without the added stress of how to pay the bill.

I Am Hope Ambassador Mitch Boocock says, "There is little more heartwarming than being approached by a group like Lions Club Orewa and by their members who aren't just wanting to show support, but who are willing to go to the lengths of organising a huge event with all proceeds to go towards free counseling for our youth in need of help. I am extremely humbled and grateful and I am really looking forward to seeing the town full of smiling people who are supporting positive mental health and proud that their donation is making such a difference to I AM HOPE"

Tickets for the Orewa Santa Session are being sold online at EVENTBRITE as well as through the Orewa Lions Club's Facebook Event, with limited tickets selling fast.

LINK TO BUY A TICKET (EVENTBRITE)
https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/orewa-santa-session-18-event-tickets-78140220503

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Orewa Lions Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 