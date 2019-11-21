Serious crash, Seaward Bush, Invercargill
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at
the intersection of Oteramika Road and Mill Road
South.
Police were called to the crash, involving a truck
and car, around 6.35am.
Initial indications are one person
received serious injuries and another moderate
injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances of
the incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
