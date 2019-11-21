Serious crash, Seaward Bush, Invercargill

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Oteramika Road and Mill Road South.

Police were called to the crash, involving a truck and car, around 6.35am.

Initial indications are one person received serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

