Otago firearm collection events – less than one month to go

"Firearm collection events on this weekend – less than one month to go"

There is now less than one month to go until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

You need to get online, notify Police of your intention and get to a Police-run collection event near you.

Collection events will be held on Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November in Clyde, Cromwell and Roxburgh.

The event on Friday will be at the Clyde Earnscleugh Hall from 10am to 2pm.

The Saturday event will be at the Cromwell Racecourse from 10am to 2pm and Sunday’s event at the Roxburgh Golf Club from 9am to 1pm.

For those firearm owners who are still unsure about whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

Don’t leave it until after 20 December 2019 to discover they are.

From 20 December 2019 it will be illegal to have any of these prohibited items in your possession - don’t risk prosecution and losing your firearms licence.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

