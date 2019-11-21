Royal visit to Christchurch

Thursday 21 November, 2019

People wanting the opportunity to meet the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are encouraged to be in Cathedral Square from 1.30pm tomorrow (Friday).

The roads into Cathedral Square will be closed to vehicles from 9.30am Friday morning so people will only be able to access the Square on foot.

The roads around the Square will remain closed until mid-afternoon.

Read more at Newsline including a map of the road closures.

ends

© Scoop Media

