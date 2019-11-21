Royal visit to Christchurch
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council
Thursday 21 November, 2019
People wanting the
opportunity to meet the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of
Cornwall are encouraged to be in Cathedral Square from
1.30pm tomorrow (Friday).
The roads into Cathedral Square
will be closed to vehicles from 9.30am Friday morning so
people will only be able to access the Square on foot.
The
roads around the Square will remain closed until
mid-afternoon.
Read more at Newsline including a map of the road
closures.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>