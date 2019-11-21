Update - search ongoing for missing fisherman

Update - search ongoing for missing fisherman near Whatipu Beach

Police can confirm that the missing fisherman who was swept off rocks at Whatipu Beach on Sunday 17 November, 2019, was 56-year-old Wei Shi.

The search for Mr Shi remains ongoing, with Eagle helicopter conducting daily aerial searches in an effort to locate him.

Sadly due to the length of time Mr Shi has been missing in the water, he is presumed to have drowned.

Police are supporting his family at this difficult time.

