Update - search ongoing for missing fisherman
Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update - search ongoing for missing fisherman near Whatipu
Beach
Police can confirm that the missing fisherman who
was swept off rocks at Whatipu Beach on Sunday 17 November,
2019, was 56-year-old Wei Shi.
The search for Mr Shi
remains ongoing, with Eagle helicopter conducting daily
aerial searches in an effort to locate him.
Sadly due to
the length of time Mr Shi has been missing in the water, he
is presumed to have drowned.
Police are supporting his
family at this difficult time.
