Hamilton City Council supporting Climate Day of Action

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is giving a green thumbs up to the Climate Day of Action organised by Student Environment Leaders Waikato (SEL).

The Climate Day of Action on Friday 29 November will see volunteers descend on six sites across Hamilton to assist with restoration projects.

SEL, which organised two school strikes for climate change action earlier this year, is taking a fresh activism approach by aiming to increase community involvement in its cause.

The Council is supporting the event by providing expertise, promotion and encouraging its people to volunteer.

Maria Barrie, the Council’s Parks and Recreation Manager, says staff have worked with SEL around what ecological activities will have the most impact at this time of year.

“The work will focus on maintenance such as releasing the young plantings from the spring weed growth, and our parks team will be at two of the sites to assist the SEL volunteers.”

Members of the wider Council team are also being encouraged to get involved by using their community day – an additional day of leave each year to support recognised community organisations.

Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the opportunity for Council to support the student initiative.

“Our city has some fabulous green spaces that play an important part in our response to climate change,” she says. “But we can do more to restore and enhance our special natural places – and we will.

“Effective climate change action means working together with others such as SEL and the wider community. Plus, we need to use the passions and expertise of our own staff.

“That’s why I established an Environment Committee, chaired by Margaret Forsyth, to lead those partnerships and drive our climate change action plan.”

Members of SEL spoke in the public forum ahead of the August Council meeting, prior to elected members voting to develop a climate change action plan.

Staff will report back on progress on the draft plan for agreement at the April 2020 Council meeting.

The Climate Day of Action sites and times are:

• Mangaiti Gully restoration (Chartwell): 9.45am to 12pm
• Fairfield restoration project: 9.45am to 12pm
• Riverlea Environment Society restoration project: 10am to 12pm
• Mangaonua (corner Silverdale Rd and Morrinsville Rd) restoration project: 10am to 12pm
• Waiwhakareke National Heritage Park (Brymer Rd, opposite Hamilton Zoo): 10am to 12pm
• Hillcrest restoration project (Hillcrest Stadium): 3pm to 4pm
• Kirikiriroa Explorers at Hillcrest Stadium (child-friendly): 4pm to 5.30pm.

Registration is required, and volunteers will need to be prepared with the appropriate gear and attend the health and safety briefing at the start of the session.

Details will be emailed to participants closer to the time with maps, directions, parking, bus routes, and gear specific to each site.

Click here to register.


