A uniting White Ribbon message

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Family Violence Collaboration

Students and dancers, pets and bikers – a uniting White Ribbon message.

One white bunny, ribbon shaped cookies, an escape tunnel and a bunch of motorbikes are just a few of the essential elements coming together at tomorrow’s White Ribbon community event.

In support of White Ribbon Day, the Shirley Christchurch community will gather at a family friendly event from 2.30pm Friday 22nd November, at Shirley Intermediate School, Christchurch.

Co-ordinated in partnership between the Canterbury Family Violence Collaboration, the Shirley Village Project, and Shirley Intermediate School, the Christchurch White Ribbon event highlights include Twin Harmony brothers performing original songs to raise awareness of family violence, an impactful presentation by Brainwaves on the effects of violence in the home on the unborn child’s brain development, Helen Leahy Pouarahi of Te Putahitanga speaking on Whanau Ora, and key links between animal empathy and respectful relationships explained by the SPCA.

Key themes will focus on Respectful Relationships, and in particular encouraging people to take the online pledge through the national White Ribbon website, declaring they will not condone violence by men against women, and that they will stand up and speak out against it.

Family Violence has remained a significant social problem for the Canterbury community with 11,308 family harm episodes referred to Christchurch the Christchurch Metro Police between 1 July 2018 and 20 June 2019. 5,656 of these family violence episodes reported involved children aged under 18 years, 4,989 were episodes between partners, and 3,027 episodes were between ex-partners. Research suggests that only 20% of family violence is reported to Police, equating to one incident every ten minutes in our community. White Ribbon Day is about raising awareness, challenging attitudes and behaviours, and supporting change for families.

Stats provided by ISR (Integrated Safety Response led by Police) from 1 July 2018 to 20 June 2019.

