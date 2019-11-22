One dead following light plane crash

One person has died following a light plane crash at Lake Ellesmere.

Police worked with RCCNZ to locate the plane late last night.

Christchurch rescue helicopter was dispatched and the plane was located crashed about 11.20pm by ground search teams.

The sole occupant of the plane was found deceased.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.





