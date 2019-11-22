One dead following light plane crash
Friday, 22 November 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a light plane crash at Lake
Ellesmere.
Police worked with RCCNZ to locate the plane
late last night.
Christchurch rescue helicopter was
dispatched and the plane was located crashed about 11.20pm
by ground search teams.
The sole occupant of the plane was
found deceased.
The death will be referred to the
coroner.
The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the
crash.
