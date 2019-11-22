Food for Fines at Upper Hutt City Libraries

Upper Hutt City Libraries is running a Food for Fines promotion from 25 November to 22 December 2019. Similar promotions are being run by libraries all across New Zealand to support struggling families during the festive season.

The Food for Fines promotion is a positive way to help library customers reduce outstanding fines and reactivate their membership, whilst supporting the community with food donations.

Every 410 gram tin/packet of non-perishable food donated as part of this programme will reduce the member’s amount owing by $4.00.

Everyday food items and Christmas goodies are welcomed. All food collected will be donated to Upper Hutt Foodbank. Pet food will be donated to Upper Hutt Animal Rescue. All ‘donations’ need to be in good condition. Damaged, rusty or expired items will not be accepted.

You can donate as many items as you like to help support families in need this Christmas, even if you don’t have any fines. The amnesty only applies to overdue fines, not any other library fees or charges.

For more information go to upperhuttlibrary.co.nz/Events/Food-for-Fines





