AT seeking feedback on proposed Point Chevalier improvements

Friday, 22 November 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Point Chevalier is set to be made safer for all road users – whether they are cycling, scootering, walking, or in a car.

From the Great North Road intersection at Point Chevalier town centre, to the Westmere shops, there are plans for separated cycleways, improved crossing facilities and a bus lane on Point Chevalier Road.

Auckland Transport (AT) is seeking feedback on the proposed improvements to Point Chevalier Road, Meola Road and part of Garnet Road.

AT has been working with the community on proposals since 2016.

To further improve the design, AT worked with local residents, members of the Waitematā and Albert-Eden local boards, and other interested stakeholders since 2018.

AT’s Group Manager - Projects, David Nelson, says the changes would make it safer and more accessible for people to walk and ride a bike - while also improving public transport.

“The project team has been working with a community liaison group made up of residents and interested stakeholders. We’re keen to hear from the rest of the community to understand what they think of the design and what we can do to improve it even further.”


The proposed work includes:
• Signalising the Pt Chevalier Road / Meola Road intersection.
• New and improved crossing facilities along the route.
• Raised tables on some side streets on Pt Chevalier Road, Meola Road and a section of Garnet Road.
• Single direction off-road cycleways on each side of Pt Chevalier Road.
• A two-way directional cycleway on the northern side of Meola Road.
• A single directional cycleway on each side of a section of Garnet Road.
• Moving / combining some bus stops in order to improve safety by aligning them with pedestrian crossings.
• A southbound bus lane on Pt Chevalier Road, from 60m south of Wakatipu Street to Great North Road. The bus lane would potentially operate during peak-hour traffic between 7am-10am and 4pm-7pm, Monday – Friday.

Public feedback is open until 20 December 2019, to learn more or give feedback, please visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/point-chevalier-improvements/


Public open days will also be held at the Point Chevalier Library, 1221 Great North Road, at the following times:
• Saturday 30 November, 10am – midday.
• Thursday 5 December, 4pm – 6pm.
• Tuesday 10 December, 4pm – 6pm.

