Investigation drilling to start

Friday, 22 November 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Investigation drilling is to start next week at one of two sites that have been proposed as locations for future water storage and treatment.

In the Hastings District Council’s Long Term Plan 2018-2028, $47.8m was committed to enhance drinking water safety, an issue the council identified as a priority.

This work included the provision of new treatment facilities, booster pump stations and reservoir storage to ensure a safe, resilient drinking water supply.

For the Eastbourne and Frimley drinking water supplies, it has been proposed that new water treatment and storage facilities be built at Frimley Park and at Eastbourne – on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South.

These proposals are still yet to go out for consultation, but in order to get early information so as to be able to make informed decisions regarding future water security, preliminary drilling is being undertaken to investigate the geology and groundwater conditions at the sites.

This work will start with the drilling of one investigation bore at Southampton St on the week of November 25, which will take two to three weeks to complete.

The drilling will take place between the hours of 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and is expected to create some noise, but measures will be in place to try and limit the volume.

The work will not affect access to services for nearby properties.

Similar work will take place drilling two investigation bores in Frimley Park, this work beginning the week of December 2.

Hastings District Council appreciates the community’s patience during this time.

